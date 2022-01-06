Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 photo: A look at Jamie in ‘Old Friends’

After a long hiatus Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 is going to be airing on CBS this coming Friday; are you ready for what’s next?

This episode has been a long time coming, and we’re hoping that “Old Friends” could be a source of at least a few surprises. For Jamie Reagan, we could see him learning some shocking things about someone he was close to — and old friend, if you will. Per the CBS synopsis for this episode, “Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt.”

The image above shows Jamie in a conversation with Eddie — so what are the two talking about? If we were to guess, there’s a chance that it revolves around this particular mentor. Eddie understands what it’s like having someone in your life who turns out to be different than you first thought. She’d understand if he is feeling hurt on some level — she’s also of course his wife, and she knows him better than almost anyone.

What we do hope is that this episode does allow us to have a chance to see the relationship between Jamie and Eddie play out in a way that we haven’t seen before. Often on this show, we see the two immersed in some sort of conflict; they usually resolve it, but we often have to see the two struggle and argue first. We’d love it if there is a chance to see these two be on the same page for the bulk of an episode rather than in the midst of some sort of drama. Jamie can also lean on her! It won’t be the first time that he needs something like this, and more than likely it won’t be the last.

