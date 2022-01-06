The Amazing Race 33 episode 3 preview: How production shut down

Following tonight’s huge two-episode premiere, why not look towards the future on The Amazing Race 33 episode 3?

Given that the first two episodes took place entirely in London, it was fair to imagine entering next week that we’d be heading off to a new destination. That proved true at the end of the episode tonight, when we learned that the teams would be going off to Scotland.

However, what will probably be of greater interest to many of you is seeing how the show actually addressed head-on the onset of the global health crisis. At the end of the preview, Phil Keoghan announces to the remaining teams that the world is starting to shut down and with that, the race had to be suspended for everyone’s safety. It’s such a bizarre time to think about now and in some ways, it’s good that that race ended when it did. Otherwise, it could have made travel home for some of these people extremely difficult.

Episode 4 is going to be just as fascinating as episode 3, given that this is presumably when production picked back up this fall. For all of these teams, we imagine that a lot changed for them in the year and a half that they were away, and it could make for a really interesting reintroduction to the show. We’ve already written about how Ray & Caro broke up in the time that followed filming, and that means that if they don’t get eliminated in episode 3, they could be continuing on the show in a really different capacity — and yes, that would be 100% awkward.

This is going to be the most unusual season on record; beyond just that, though, it could also be an interesting way to view the world both before and after the pandemic. This is probably the closest thing that we’re going to have to a reality TV time capsule.

