The Amazing Race 33: Are Caro & Ray from Love Island still togheter?

Tonight on The Amazing Race 33 premiere, you are getting a chance to see Caro & Ray from Love Island USA compete for the grand prize. Yet, there’s a weird twist to this season: The first few episodes were filmed prior to the start of the global pandemic. Meanwhile, the show returned to production this past fall.

What does this mean? Well, there’s a chance that Ray & Caro’s relationship underwent a dramatic change between when the show first filming and when things picked back up. Did the two stay together? Well, let’s just say we have some bad news.

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, Caro confirmed that she and Ray have “gone their separate ways.” She first announced this some time ago, so they would not have been together at the time that filming resumed this fall. What this means is that Ray & Caro may have had to return to the show after breaking up … provided, of course, that they aren’t eliminated in the first few episodes. This is one of the stranger situations we can think of within the world of this show, but it may not be the only strange one brought on by the pandemic. We’re very much curious to see what the remainder of this season will look like. Would they be able to put their differences aside and actually work together in order to get the million-dollar prize?

Even within the first two episodes, we’ve seen the two struggle at times with their communication. They admitted that they lived on separate costs, and this of course made it really hard to spend a good bit of time together. The Amazing Race does tend to be a real test for a lot of couples, especially those who have been together for a short period of time.

