The Rookie season 4 production pushed back; what’s happening?

While you wait for more of The Rookie season 4 to arrive on ABC this coming weekend, how about an update behind the scenes?

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the Nathan Fillion drama has delayed the start of production due to the current rise in virus cases and the new variant. The show joins both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 as ABC series that are waiting to come back to work; over on the CBS side, we learned earlier today that both NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles are also pressing pause. All of these shows have one thing in common in that they film in the greater Los Angeles area. We’ve yet to see as many production showdowns with programs that are based elsewhere.

Because we’re dealing with a fluid situation at present, it’s far too early to tell at the moment if this interruption is going to lead to something larger down the road. Take, for example, if this will lead to major schedule changes or a reduced episode count. We know that when the pandemic started two years ago, it did lead to fairly radical changes across the map for a number of different shows.

The most important thing here, of course, is always going to be the health and safety of the cast and crew. This entire delay is being done with an abundance of caution in mind. If everyone can stay safe now, that means they could be able to return to work later on and have a successful end to the season.

We’ll let you know if there’s anything more to discuss in regards to the future of The Rookie. In the case of NCIS: Los Angeles, they’ve already said that the plan here is to return to work in February.

