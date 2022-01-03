The Rookie season 4 episode 11 spoilers: A criminal asset?

Following tonight’s new episode, we of course are happy to report that The Rookie season 4 will continue next week! The upcoming episode carries with it the title of “End Game” and within this one, there’s an opportunity to see a lot of chaos across the board.

Take, for starters, the LAPD being forced to actually work with a criminal in order to take on a larger threat. We know that this is not always the easiest thing to do, but this is the situation that Nolan and the rest of the team are now facing. Be prepared for a difficult case, but also one that could carry over into something more down the road.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 11 synopsis with a little more insight into what lies ahead:

“End Game” – The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The story for Chen and Bradford is exciting for us mostly because it’s a chance to see these two characters operating together, and that’s simply a chance for us to hope for more when it comes to romance! We’ve been pulling for these two to get together for the longest time and at this point, we have a hard time imagining that’s going to change in the near future. Ultimately, there is still a lot of story still to come and we’ll see what develops.

