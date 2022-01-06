The Blacklist season 9: Is filming back underway on new episodes?

The Blacklist season 9 is going to be returning with new episodes tomorrow night on NBC, but what’s going on with production? Is the cast and crew back at work?

Well, let’s start things off here by sharing the good news: As of earlier this week, the team was very-much back to work. Hopefully, they’ll continue to stay safe, as the presence of the virus in some areas has led to filming shutdowns for series like Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see Aram himself in Amir Arison back at work for the new year. There are several new episodes coming later this month, but plenty more beyond that as we’re only six episodes into the run at the moment.

In general, we’d argue that season 9 is the most mysterious one for the show so far, but not necessarily for any of the reasons that you’d suspect. Instead of there being a huge central mystery surrounding Reddington, we’ve instead got a mystery revolving around where the show is actually going. Where is the mystery this time around? There’s a lot happening right now when it comes to Reddington and Dembe, but we still have to wait and see what sort of secrets are there. Thursday’s new episode is more about Ressler and some of what’s happened to him in the years that he has been away from everyone.

