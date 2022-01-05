Where is Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med? Is Brian Tee leaving in 2022?

Where is Dr. Ethan Choi on tonight’s new episode of Chicago Med? Can you expect Brian Tee to leave the show at some point in 2022?

We’re sure that for some people out there, it’s going to be rather distressing to turn on the medical drama tonight and see, once again, a story told that does not involve the character. To say that Ethan’s arc this season has been rather bizarre is the understatement of the year. He was in rehab for a while, came back, re-injured himself, and is now off recovering again. We know that you will have a chance to see him at some point later this month, but the character isn’t poised to make a full-time return until a little later this year.

As for the reason why all of this is happening, much of it has to do with another project that Tee is working on — Chicago Med is lucky to still have him in some capacity, given that they already lost both Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta leading into this season. Stability is one of the reasons why the One Chicago franchise is as strong as it is and they shouldn’t want anyone else to depart in the near future. Just remember, as well, that Jesse Spencer exited Chicago Fire recently and that show is still working to find a new rhythm for itself.

Our hope is that after all of what we’ve seen this season, Tee does return for more of a full-time role in season 8 — yet, we also understand that this is far from guaranteed. So much of it, in the end, is probably going to depend heavily on what transpires over the remainder of this season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

Do you miss seeing Brian Tee on Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead on One Chicago and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







