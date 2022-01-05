Chicago Med season 7 episode 11 spoilers: Conflict around Crockett

Now that Chicago Med is back from hiatus, let’s celebrate that season 7 episode 11 is set to arrive next week! We’re going to have a solid run of stories here for at least the next couple of weeks, and then we can reassess things as we get a little bit closer to the Olympics.

So what will be the focus of this next new episode? Based on early details, it seems like it has a thing or two to do with Crockett and Blake coming into conflict at their job. There’s clearly something blossoming between the two of them personally but like we’ve seen over the years with a number of characters, that doesn’t mean they are immune to arguments over treatment patterns and the like.

Meanwhile, the past could play an important role in some stories, which shouldn’t be a shock since this episode is titled “The Things We Thought We Left Behind.” Check out the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/12/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett and Blake clash with Randall when a famous alcoholic football player needs a liver transplant. Dylan is reluctantly reunited with old friends when their son breaks his arm. Stevie and Charles work together when a patient falls ill after back-alley plastic surgery. TV-14

So, at least on the surface, it appears like most of these plots are somewhat isolated in nature. However, if you’ve watched enough Chicago Med over the years then you’re probably aware that some have a tendency to stretch out for a little bit longer. We’ll just have to wait and see if anything mentioned here has some sort of lingering presence. (There is a major shadow hovering over the whole show already in Ethan Choi’s future at the hospital.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







