1883 season 1 episode 4 delay: How will it impact the rest of the season?

As many of you out there know, we’re waiting a little longer to see 1883 season 1 episode 4 than we first planned. Initially, the expectation was that we’d get a new episode this past weekend, only for Paramount+ to upload a new behind-the-scenes special instead. This may have always been their planned, but they never announced such a thing in advance. As you would imagine, this led to a lot of confusion online.

Now, this upcoming episode (read more about it over here) is slated to start streaming this Sunday. So how will this impact the rest of the season? Let’s go ahead and take a larger look at some of that now.

If you look at the rest of the possible episode release dates, there’s a chance now that the season 1 finale will stream on Sunday, February 20. There are currently ten episodes planned for the season, much as we often see with Yellowstone. However, note that Paramount+ does not often confirm air dates far in advance, so there could be another hiatus or two mixed into this.

There are a couple of things to consider. Take, for example, whether or not 1883 will stream a new episode the day of the Super Bowl next month. The same goes for the Winter Olympics overall. These sporting events command a lot of attention and while they aren’t direct competition, Paramount may want more attention around the show itself.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: Don’t be altogether shocked if there is another hiatus that gets announced at some point down the road here. It may be frustrating to be forced to wait for new episodes at times, especially for a paid service. Yet, we also don’t want them to be rushed to air or uploaded at a time when viewers won’t pay them full attention.

