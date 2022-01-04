1883 season 1 episode 4 return date at Paramount+; when’s it premiere?

If you have been looking for the 1883 season 1 episode 4 return date over at Paramount+, rest assured that we’ve got that for you within this piece! Not only that, we have a few more details about what the story ahead will be.

Over the past few days, we have bemoaned some of the frustrating decisions by the streaming service when it comes to their schedule, especially when it comes to the lack of information as to the delay happening and/or why Paramount+ went this road. There was a great behind-the-scenes special uploaded, but we know that for some, it doesn’t serve as a fantastic replacement to the actual show.

Luckily, it was officially confirmed today that season 1 episode 4 will be available for streaming come Sunday, January 9. The wait is almost over! Not only that, but we suggest you view the synopsis below for “The Crossing” to get a few more details:

The group faces the harrowing task of crossing the river with their wagons and supplies. Thomas and Noemi grow closer.

We’ve seen the comparison used a few times over that 1883 is sort of the TV version of the classic Oregon Trail computer game. Does anyone out there remember how frustrating it was to ford the river in that game? Well, here you could be seeing the TV equivalent of that on some level. Elsa’s told us in some of her narration already that this trip is going to become infinitely more harrowing, and that particular episode could offer a good sense of what that looks like. Our advice, at least for now, is to prepare accordingly and be grateful the hiatus is almost over.

Also, we’re going out on a limb here in saying that at least some supplies are going to be lost in this process — nothing on a show like this can ever come that easily.

Related – Check out some more details right now when it comes to 1883

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1883 season 1 episode 4, especially now that the return date is confirmed?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to stay at the site for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







