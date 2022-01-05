Are Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC following the holiday break? Are we getting a chance to watch some new stories play out?

In a word, yes! The hiatus is officially over and all things considered, it’s a shorter one than we’ve seen in past years thanks to getting those holiday episodes in the middle of December. There have been seasons before where One Chicago went on hiatus before Thanksgiving and didn’t return for the rest of the year!

Across all three shows tonight, there’s going to be a lot that the writers take on. For example, Chicago Med has to contend with a catastrophic investigation that could land Goodwin and Halstead in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire has the return of Stella Kidd to the fold and Chicago PD will be focusing in on what’s happening for Burgess and Ruzek as the former makes some huge decisions about Makayla.

Want to get more details on all three of them? Then view the synopses below, if you haven’t already…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 10, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished … in Chicago” – 01/05/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer. Crockett and Blake try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism. A patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10, “Back with a Bang” – 01/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel. After that incident, Ritter begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 10, “Home Safe” – 01/05/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case. Burgess and Ruzek are in for a shock when someone from Makayla’s past comes forward. TV-14

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when the three air tonight on NBC?

