When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere date revealed at Hallmark

The When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere date has finally been revealed at Hallmark Channel, though you may be waiting a little bit longer than anyone initially hoped.

Today, it was revealed that the Erin Krakow series will be back with 12 episodes starting on Sunday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, the same day that another fan-favorite show in Outlander is poised to return. Typically, we see new seasons start off in February, and for a good while we suspected that this is when this one would start, as well. As it turns out, though, that is not the case.

So why the delay? We’d argue that part of it maybe Hallmark trying to stay away from a lot of competition in February, most notably the Super Bowl and then also the Winter Olympics. These two things tend to generate a lot of ratings and in the case of the latter, we’re talking about something that lasts for a good stretch of time.

Now, let’s get to the next order of business here in sharing some details from the story to come. Take a look below, courtesy of TVLine, at the season 9 logline:

“Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships … The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past — which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.”

Of course, it makes sense that there would be some drama when it comes to this relationship: If there was no conflict, would we really have that much of a show? When Calls the Heart needs a push and pull, but we’ll be pretty frustrated if they spent all of this time on a love triangle with Lucas, Elizabeth, and Nathan only for her to end things with Lucas rather quickly.

