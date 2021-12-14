When Calls the Heart season 9 teaser: Elizabeth, Lucas, & a balloon ride

The premiere of When Calls the Heart season 9 is coming to Hallmark Channel in the new year; why not get an advance look now?

If you look below via the official Twitter of Entertainment Tonight, you can see a teaser promo that features Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) spending some romantic time together aboard a hot-air balloon. Sure, this feels like the sort of thing that is objectively terrifying depending on who you are, but it can also be incredibly romantic.

This promo is another reminder that moving forward, the plan is to make the show much less about a love triangle and more about moving forward. Elizabeth chose Lucas in the season 8 finale, and it does not appear as though they are walking that back. She’s found love again after losing Jack but just because she has, that does not mean that we’re at the end of the road when it comes to drama. Don’t be surprised if moving forward, there are new challenges that await the two of them, let alone Hope Valley in general. This is a town that cares for one another, but there are still unexpected challenges that pop up around every corner.

As for Nathan, don’t worry: All signs point towards him having a big story of his own coming up. We’re still rooting for him to find happiness after what happened with him and Elizabeth, and the same goes for a number of other familiar faces in this world.

While there is no official premiere date as of yet for When Calls the Heart season 9, all signs suggest that it’s going to be coming up at some point this February. Hopefully, that will be confirmed by the end of the year; filming is already complete.

