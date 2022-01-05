Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 12 spoilers: The case of a fighter

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 12 is the third episode of 2022 set for Thursday, January 20, and it could revolve around a show staple: A high-profile case that throws much of the SVU in the spotlight.

What makes this one complicated? On the surface, it’s not necessarily about a high-powered lawyer or politician being accused of a crime. Instead, it’s about a popular athlete, a fighter, who doesn’t turn up before one of the biggest events of their career. What’s going on here? It’s confounding on the surface, and we imagine that it’s going to get even more puzzling as things go along.

To get a few more details now on the story, plus what is set to transpire for Benson, take a look at the full SVU season 23 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/20/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a popular fighter doesn’t show up for the biggest bout of the year, Rollins and Velasco are drawn into a complicated web of secrets. McGrath confides in Benson.

We’ve appreciated some of the crossovers and long-term stories here and there this season, but there’s something to be said at times for an immersive case that is the bread and butter of this franchise. We think that this episode (titled “Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight”) could fit that bill and then some. It’s a mystery that you have to follow along over time, and given that this is SVU that we are talking about, we have to imagine that things are going to get really dark — and fast — leading to some sort of unexpected conclusion.

