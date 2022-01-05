The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 spoilers: Ressler’s tough anniversary

The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 is going to revolve mostly around Ressler but, in a way, it will also be putting Liz front and center. She may be dead, but the character is very much not forgotten.

As a matter of fact, a good chunk of the story during Thursday’s “Between Sleep and Awake” will be taking place on the two-year anniversary of her death. This will give a chance to see some of his perspective on what happened, but also a look back into his past.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to preview some more of what’s coming up on the series and this particular story. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight (who also has a sneak peek for this story), executive producer John Eisendrath describes what’s coming up in the following manner:

The anniversary of Liz’s death magnifies Ressler’s struggles with addiction. His first visit to her grave in the two years since she passed forces him to relive the tumultuous days that followed Liz’s shooting, and to reflect on how difficult life is for him without her.

We’ve noted this before, but we do think it bears a certain degree of repeating: A big part of the loss Ressler feels may be due to the relationship he never full had with Liz. It was clear that he loved her, but it was only close to the end where they started to become something more than colleagues and friends. We think this weighs on him, as does him not being able to do anything to help her in advance.

At a certain point, Donald has to let some of that grief go and move forward; we’re just not sure if he’s going to be there yet at the end of the episode.

Related – When is the big Dembe episode of The Blacklist coming?

How do you think the story of The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 will be told?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for even more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







