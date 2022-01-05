Cobra Kai season 5 and beyond: Does William Zabka know the endgame?

Cobra Kai season 5 is already done with production, and hopefully we’ll be getting a chance to see it at some point this year.

While not too much concrete is known about the story just yet, one thing does feel clear: It was not written to be the final season. There is something more to come presumably on the other side, though whether we get it will depend largely on what the folks over at Netflix decide.

So does William Zabka already know how Johnny Lawrence’s story concludes, no matter when it happens? It sounds like it! In a new interview with TV Guide, he dives into the collaboration with the writers and how much foresight he has on the character’s journey:

…I know where he ends up. I know where we’re headed for the most part – vaguely, but I know the trajectory. But where I really come in is when I let the guys do their thing. They’re great writers. We have an incredible team of writers. We have great notes from Sony, great notes from Netflix. So when it comes to me, everybody’s signed off on it. And that’s when I give it a good, hard look. And a lot of times, I’ll resist something and then lean into it and it’s a process for me.

Both Zabka and Ralph Macchio are in some ways the historians on the show. Since they were around at the very beginning with The Karate Kid, they have such a fundamental sense of who these characters are. They are willing to evolve them for sure, but also are protective when the situation calls for it.

