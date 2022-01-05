This Is Us season 6 episode 2 spoilers: ‘One Giant Leap’

Following the events of the premiere, it definitely makes sense to want more details on This Is Us season 6 episode 2. What can we tell you about it now?

Well, we think there’s a lot of information that can be gleaned just from the title itself: “One Giant Leap.” The show has already had an episode titled “One Small Step…,” and that was focused mostly on Nicky Pearson as he made his journey to California. We know it’s easy to think about episode 2 in relation to “The Challenger” tonight, but we don’t think the two are meant to tie in to each other. Odds are, this is going to be a huge Nicky-focused story where we can dive further into who he is.

So where will Nicky’s story go this time around? We don’t think you need to look that hard for evidence; just think about where things left off tonight! Rebecca insisted that she and Miguel were going to drive him up to see Sally, who he’s been Facebook-stalking for a while now since he’s too hesitant to make the move. The argument from Mandy Moore’s character is that life’s too short, and she clearly wants him to be proactive on this. Odds are, this is going to be a really fun story to watch unfold, and hopefully a little romantic.

There’s no guarantee that Nicky and Sally end up together; however, he is married in the flash-forwards…

