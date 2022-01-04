Our Kind of People season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Last before big finale

There are a few things worth noting about Our Kind of People season 1 episode 11 next week, but we know a great place to start. After all, this is an episode that will set in motion everything coming the rest of the way! “It Is Not Light We Need, but Fire” is the penultimate episode of the season, and it could end up being the second-to-last one for the series itself. Nothing has been noted when it comes to a possible season 2 just yet, and we’ve got a feeling that the writers here are going to do what they can to end things on a bang.

So what can we tell you right now about what’s coming? Let’s just say that Angela will find herself in a precarious position and a death could shake almost everyone to their core. To get a few more details now,

Teddy gives Angela an ultimatum. Raymond regains his confidence and makes an offer to Leah. Aunt Piggy is shocked when a face from the past reappears. A death shocks the Franklin/Dupont families in the all-new “It Is Not Light We Need, but Fire” episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-111) (TV-14 D,L,S)

Nothing about a significant death at this point should come as a surprise. Over the past decade or so, we’ve seen an especially big movement for shows to try and deliver some of their biggest surprises right before the final rolls around. That gives them a solid episode to contend with the aftermath, and that seems to be exactly what the producers are doing here. Just go ahead and prepare yourselves accordingly…

