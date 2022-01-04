SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Jason confronts his fears

SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 is coming to Paramount+ on January 9, and signs already point to this one being huge for Jason Hayes. David Boreanaz’s character will have an opportunity to better figure out where he is in his life, and (hopefully) what sort of changes need to be made.

The first step towards fixing a problem is of course recognizing it, and we think that’s going to be the starting-off point for everything in “Keys to Heaven.” We recognize that he is struggling with a traumatic brain injury, but does he? Is he ready to fully comprehend what that means and allow others to take the lead? To date, that hasn’t been the case to the point where Clay and Ray both have been trying to cover for him. Not only are they having to do their own jobs, but they are working at the same time to cover for him — that means some disastrous results.

To get a few more details now on this story as a whole, we suggest that you check out the full SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

Jason must confront his deepest fears on the road to healing while Clay and Sonny are forced to take certain matters into their own hands. “Keys To Heaven ” premieres Sunday, January 9 exclusively on Paramount+.

We do hope that Jason truly begins this journey to healing within this episode, but we can’t say that we’re 100% optimistic that it will work out at the moment. After all, recovery does not always go in a straight line and there can be a lot of bumps and bruises along the way. We’re anticipating a number of struggles as Jason starts to better understand where he is — fear is not an easy thing to grapple with, especially when you’re in a military environment. At times, this can be a place where fearlessness is lauded.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you think is going to be coming for Jason on SEAL Team season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share some thoughts and theories now on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







