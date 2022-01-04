FBI season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Jubal struggles in ‘Grief’

FBI season 4 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Grief,” and one of the main focuses seems to be a story that kicked off at the end of last year. After what happened to Rina, everyone is going to be doing their best to cope. That of course includes Jubal, but he’s going to realize that doing this is not going to be a sort of pain that goes away quickly. Even if he did everything that he could, that’s not going to erase the past.

Because the world of FBI never exactly stops, prepare for this to be far from the only story you get in this episode. There’s also going to be another high-octane case, and it could be one that tests Jubal yet again.

Below, you can see the full FBI season 4 episode 11 synopsis with all sorts of further information on what lies ahead:

“Grief” – As the team searches for an abducted college co-ed, Jubal becomes intent on obtaining lifesaving leads from the father of the abductor’s previous victim. Also, Jubal continues to grapple with the aftermath of Rina’s condition, leading to a tense encounter with her mother, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re at around the midway point of the season at this point, and this is where the producers for FBI to have an opportunity to test some of these characters on a wide array of different levels. We hope they continue to push them, and to also give us more insight as to who they are away from the job. The more that they can do this, the better the end product can eventually become.

