Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC, and are we finally going to have a chance to check out the emotional season 6 premiere? We know that it’s been a long wait. Originally, we had hoped for the final episodes to start airing this past fall, but NBC made it clear that wasn’t happening when it wasn’t included on the fall schedule.

With that in mind, we’ve spent the past few weeks eagerly awaiting the show to come back with bated breath, and now we can say that the big moment is finally here. The first episode is about to arrive on the network!

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get all of our thoughts on the epic season 5 finale! We’ll have another review up later tonight after the premiere, so we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make 100% sure you don’t miss out on that.

The episode tonight is titled “The Challenger,” and we feel like that in itself is a pretty strong clue for what lies ahead here. Just remember that in the past, we’ve heard Kevin Pearson talk about the shuttle explosion from so many years ago. It was a defining moment for a lot of people who were alive on that day. This is an episode that will have a lot going on in the present and the past, but are we about to also jump forward to the future? Time will tell.

Just in case you want some more insight from the cast and crew, be sure to also check out the video below! There, you can watch an epic fan event called “Make This Moment Last,” which features highlights, discussions about the characters, and the cast talking about standout moments over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







