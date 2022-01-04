Yellowstone season 5: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser look ahead

Following the huge ending to season 4, it 100% makes sense to start looking ahead towards Yellowstone season 5 — and, of course, we’re happy to do that within this piece!

In particular, let’s talk about what some actors are saying as we look more towards the future. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see what Rip Wheeler himself in Cole Hauser had to say about the future on his Instagram. While there’s no official season 5 renewal as of yet, you can view his capture as more or less proof that more installments are coming. There’s nothing to worry about there! We discuss the subject more here, and we feel like this is really an issue of getting all of the metaphorical t’s crossed and i’s dotted.

Meanwhile, here’s a message from Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) via Instagram on the end of season 4 following the big wedding featuring her character and Rip:

Thank you , you the fans !! For all the support , the passion for the show and these characters . For watching every Sunday ! We are so lucky we get to do it , now we do it for you …

See you season 5

When will season 5 begin?

Odds are, at some point in the spring or early summer. It makes sense for the cast and crew to wait until the weather gets a little bit better in Montana, but not too long if they want to continue airing new episodes in the fall. Since there was a long break between season 4 production and where things are now behind the scenes, we tend to think that there’s already a clear plan for what the future of the show is going to look like. Taylor Sheridan tends to be pretty deliberate with how he plots the story.

