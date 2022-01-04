Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: Meet Professor Harper Bonet

While we’re still in the midst of Power Book II: Ghost season 2, why not look more to the future in season 3? That’s what we’re going to do here, as we introduce a new character to the fold in Professor Harper Bonet.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, former Lethal Weapon star Keesha Sharp has landed the aforementioned role, described as “a progressive intellectual and boho beauty.” We wonder already if she will be coming on board to replace Carrie (Melanie Liburd), who is the current main professor featured on the series. She has taught Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and some other notable students since the start of the series, but she is currently wrapped up in a murder case involving her former colleague/occasional lover Jabari Reynolds.

In bringing Sharp on board now for this role, what the producers of Ghost are showing is that they are committed still to Tariq being at school as a significant plot point. As for how he gets back there (remember that he’s currently arrested), that remains to be seen.

So when will season 3 premiere? Probably not until the fall, at the earliest. (Shooting is going to be taking place throughout the early part of this year.) Remember that season 2 still has half of it still to air, so for the time being we’re sitting around and waiting to see what lies ahead here.

