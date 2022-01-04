The Bachelor: Teddi gets Clayton Echard’s first impression rose!

Tonight’s The Bachelor premiere contained a number of big moments, but also a huge one for Clayton Echard and Teddi. After all, she received the first impression rose!

We got to know pretty early on in the episode that Teddi would be an interesting contestant this season. She’s incredibly driven, so much so that love hasn’t always been her focus. We know that the show will probably spend a lot of time talking about her virginity, but that really shouldn’t be the focus. That’s her own personal choice and what we’re most interested in is watching her love story with Clayton unfold. The two have chemistry, to the point where she already kissed him even after she said that she wouldn’t!

One of the things that we’re going to be excited to see coming up is rather simple: Can she go the distance? By and large, this is a show where the first impression rose recipient does not always get the final rose at the end. We see them go home much earlier than over on The Bachelorette, where it is far easier to assume that the choice will go all the way to the end.

Ultimately, we do think there are a lot of interesting candidates on Clayton’s season but in general, our biggest issue with tonight was Salley. The producers more or less spent two whole segments on a woman who didn’t even make it to the mansion, and that’s a hard thing to digest given that the show was only two hours long — there are so many people we honestly still don’t know.

As for Clayton, he did come across as likable … but we do need to get to know him a little bit better.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor

Are you happy that Teddi got the first impression rose on The Bachelor?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







