Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Show of Force’ details

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 is set to air come Wednesday, January 19 and on the surface, this appears to be one of those stories where a major character is in danger. It’s possible that this means someone’s life is on the line; or, it could be a situation where some danger manifests in a separate way.

The title for this installment is “Show of Force” and in some ways, that alone paints a pretty clear picture as to what’s coming. This could be a controversial episode, or one that puts some members of Firehouse 51 at times in a precarious position. Regardless of how the story is told, let’s just hope that we continue to see some evolution. (We know that for us, we’re just glad to see Stella Kidd back at the firehouse, and that it doesn’t appear as though she is going anywhere in the near future.)

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

01/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden, Kidd and Severide work together to protect one of their own. At the Fire Academy, Herrmann meets an inspiring young man. Talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse.

Is this going to be the final episode before the Olympic break? We’re hoping for at least one more after the fact, given that the Games don’t start until we get around to February. Fingers crossed that over the course of this hour we see a few different meaningful moments, and we do think we could look towards the Herrmann storyline to get at least a good sense of some of them. Isn’t this the sort of plot that always makes people a little bit choked-up?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12?

Is there one story you’re more excited to see than any other? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







