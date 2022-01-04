Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: About Brayden’s loyalty…

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 is set to air on Starz this weekend and as you prepare for that, why not have a chat about Brayden?

For most of the first season, this character existed mostly to be Tariq’s buddy and partner and CourseCorrect. It was shown that he was smart and resourceful, but he wasn’t as willing to go out on his own. In some ways, he was still getting his feet wet; there was no reason to rush anything along.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below to get some thoughts on this past episode of the series. After you take a look at that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There will be another review coming on Sunday and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

At this point, one thing is pretty clear: We’re going to be seeing more trouble come Brayden’s way. As of late, we’ve seen this character working alongside Cane, doing some business without Tariq even knowing about it. Brayden doesn’t realize that Cane would set his friend up, but that’s precisely what happened with him hiding the badge.

The #1 thing that we’re left to wonder at this point is rather simple: How will Tariq react when he hears about Brayden and Cane? Can their friendship recover? We think so provided that Tariq does one thing: Opens up more to Brayden about what he’s been going through. A lot of Brayden’s actions are due to him itching to be in the action and while they’re close, Tariq has kept him at arm’s length. For guys who are supposedly so close, both of them have kept their fair share of secrets — that has to change in the event that they are ever going to become a better partnership. Brayden will also need to show that he’s loyal, even if that proves to be a challenge with Cane breathing down his neck.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you think is going to happen with Brayden moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







