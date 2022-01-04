The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 2 preview: What lies ahead on Fox?

After tonight’s premiere, do you want to know more of what lies ahead on The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 2? How will the Fox show continue? We’ll do our best to answer both of these questions within.

First things first, let’s make it clear that Fox is wasting no time when it comes to bringing the show back: There is another episode airing in a week and this one will serve as a way to get to know some of these characters a little bit better.

Below, you can check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son’s health declines, she crosses a moral line, getting deeper involved with the syndicate. Meanwhile, things turn violent during a weapons exchange when inventory goes missing and Arman (Adan Canto) has 24 hours to find the thief in the all-new “The Lion’s Den” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-102) (TV-14 D, L, V)

One of the real narratives moving forward with the story is simply going to be one we don’t have an answer to at the moment: Whether or not the show can find an audience. It’s going to have some struggles. Consider it airing opposite an NFL game, The Bachelor premiere, and then also NCIS, the most-watched show on all network TV. Fox has also had a hard time this season getting new shows off the ground, with The Big Leap / Our Kind of People each failing to find a big audience. Neither one has been canceled as of yet, but we’re not altogether confident in what the future holds.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Cleaning Lady right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







