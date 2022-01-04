Is The Good Doctor new tonight at ABC? Will season 5 wait continue?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over at ABC? Are we about to see some of these characters back in action?

Just as you would imagine, there’s a lot to be excited about over the rest of the season but, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a little while to see Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode tonight; not only that, but there isn’t one on the air next week either. The plan for now seems to be to bring the show back in the spring, but we’re probably at least a month away from getting additional details.

Doesn’t it feel like a missed opportunity to not program The Good Doctor alongside The Bachelor? Maybe so, especially since you consider that the latter show could probably generate some decent ratings. Yet, we don’t think the show is actually going to be in any danger moving forward, so it may not matter all that much when the show comes back. The most important thing, at least for now, is that the stories remain strong.

When we do see more of The Good Doctor on the air, be prepared for the top priority to be all about seeing what’s coming up for the St. Bonaventure Hospital. We know that Dr. Lim is going to do everything in her power to take on Salen, but we also realize that it’s not going to be easy. She’s getting such a foothold with her policies and will likely deflect blame everywhere else if possible.

For Shaun Murphy, he mostly needs to figure out what the future holds when it comes to his status at the hospital and his relationship with Lea. She may have been trying to help him with her falsifying the reviews but to him, it really doesn’t matter.

