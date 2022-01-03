Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 11 return date at CBS

Following the new episode tonight on CBS, do you want to get the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 11 return date? What about a few more teases for what lies ahead? Have no fear — we’ve got all of that covered within this piece.

So where do we start off at the moment? The best thing to do is rip off the metaphorical bandage, since we’re going from one hiatus directly into another. Even though there’s a new episode tonight after a substantial break, the show is off again next week. As for the reasoning behind that, it has everything to do with the college football championship game. That’s going to keep us on hold until Monday, January 17, when a new episode will arrive titled “Cats in a Bathtub.” There is also another episode coming on January 24, but there is no information on that at the moment.

Odds are, we’ll probably get some more information on the next couple of episodes over the upcoming week, largely because it makes little sense for CBS to withhold it. They want what’s best for the show from a promotional angle, and that’s the very reason why they aren’t broadcasting a new episode next week.

Just like we wrote with The Neighborhood earlier today, we’d also go ahead and anticipate there being some sort of additional chatter over the next couple of months about a possible renewal. While we wouldn’t necessarily say that a season 4 is a slam-dunk as of yet, we have a reason for some cautious optimism at this particular moment. Whether it be viewer stability or the presence of NCIS on the night, Bob Hearts Abishola right now is actually almost even in total viewers right now versus the season 2 average.

