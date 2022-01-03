Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox alongside 9-1-1: Lone Star premiere?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox alongside the premiere of its 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off show? At this point, it’s only natural to wonder.

Unfortunately, here is where we present the bad news: Odds are, you’ll be waiting a good while to see the main show in the franchise back. The most-recent episode “Wrapped in Red” was meant to be the final one for at least the next couple of months. It left off in a way that has so much of us eager for more, especially when it comes to what Eddie is going to do now that he clearly wants to step away from the 118. Also, there are questions about when Maddie and Chimney could return, as well, but there is no clear answer to any of those as of yet.

So when will 9-1-1 return to the air? Fox has still not announced a specific premiere date, but personally we’d be surprised to see the show back before March. Fox seems to have their programming locked in for the next few weeks in between the flagship show and then also new series The Cleaning Lady. Meanwhile, we also don’t imagine that they are going to want to air this opposite anything that is going on with the Winter Olympics in February.

Rest assured, though, that there is a lot more to come within this world. 9-1-1 is currently one of the network’s biggest properties, especially when you think about how poorly some of its other scripted shows have performed as of late. The #1 thing they’re going to want is for there to be a season 6 down the road and as of right now, we’re pretty confident in that happening.

