Cobra Kai season 5: Ralph Macchio talks filming, overall appeal

We’re a couple of days removed now from the launch of season 4, so why not talk a little more about Cobra Kai season 5? It’s nice to know at this point that it’s coming, especially since there are so many loose ends that need to be tied up.

One other thing that is nice to know? That filming is already complete on this batch of episodes, which all but ensures that you will have a chance to see them at some point in 2022.

In a new interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, series star Ralph Macchio talked openly about the impressive feat that the cast and crew were able to film two separate seasons of the show within a calendar year, especially during a global pandemic. Doing this enabled the cast to work on other things over the next several months, especially since there is no confirmation at the moment that there’s going to be a season 6.

Macchio also discusses in this interview (see the videos below) the widespread appeal of the show, which has really had quite the wonderful underdog arc of its own. Remember that it started on YouTube before moving over to Netflix, and it was really only at this point that it started to balloon outward and become an enormous hit. It now has to be considered to be one of the biggest comedies on all TV, plus an example of nostalgia done right.

