The Bachelor spoilers: The best of Clayton Echard’s night one arrivals

In just a matter of hours tonight is going to bring us the premiere of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor — are you ready for what’s going to be coming up with it?

If you look below, you can see a new preview for the episode that features some of the weirdest, wackiest arrivals to the mansion. One woman claims to have just come from the future, where she and Clayton are already married. Another, meanwhile, shows up in a bathtub with a glass of champagne. Another person is carrying with her the supposed “ashes of my ex-boyfriends,” which actually sounds terrifying more so than romantic. Finally, you’ve got a doctor ready to give Clayton a “full body exam.”

It’s true that a LOT of these arrivals are awkward and even cringe-worthy, but this is some of what the show does best! It’s cheesy and silly in the early on but sometimes, these are good ways to know about someone. Even if the contestants don’t always come up with all of these ideas for limo entrances, it doesn’t matter when they go along with them.

As fun as some of the arrivals can be, we’ll always argue that it’s what happens after the fact that is the most important. These people need to work to get to know Clayton, which could admittedly be tough since they don’t know anything at all about him. They also need to ensure that their focus remains on him amidst this temptation where it’s easy to just play to the cameras for airtime and/or a Bachelor in Paradise audition. It feels like this will be a messy season, so we’ll wait and see what happens.

What do you most want to see on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, especially the premiere tonight?

Are these women here for the right reasons? Find out TONIGHT when #TheBachelor premieres at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/oophTnNgx2 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2022

