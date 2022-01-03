Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 (finale) photo: A confrontation

In just a matter of days Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 is going to be here on Showtime! This is going to be an epic finale; we don’t have to tell you, but the stakes have never been higher.

For Dexter and Harrison, the two need to realize that they have to work together now. Kurt is dead, and they’re about to realize that Angela is starting to sniff around Dexter. All of a sudden, Harrison is going to get mixed up in a situation started by his father more than ever.

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood review now! Take a look below to get some more updates on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That’s the #1 way to ensure you don’t miss our take on the finale.

What’s going on in the photo above? It seems to be a contentious argument between the two, and it’s one where we wonder what the subject is about. One explanation is that Dexter is trying to push Harrison away from everything going on. Any parent wants the best for their kid and if Dexter goes down, he may want to ensure his son doesn’t go down with him.

There is another concern that we are wondering about now: What if Harrison kills his own father? Dexter taught his son the code and ironically, he may determine that Dexter himself is a prime example of someone to be killed. Even if he’s theoretically helped people by taking out murderous, dangerous criminals, he’s also still killing. These are crimes, and that’s always been the tough reconciliation at the heart of the series.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







