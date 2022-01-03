The Rookie season 4 episode 10: Why was Bailey arrested?

Entering The Rookie season 4 episode 10, the biggest issue Bailey had was trying to explain to John Nolan the truth about her husband. After the fact, though, things became so much more complicated.

Close to the end of the episode, we saw Jenna Dewan’s character arrested after the cops found drugs within his car. She stood up against Jason when he confronted her, and as a result of that, he decided to retaliate. This is an event that puts her in a really terrible position, as she knows that being charged with a felony would cause her to lose her entire career. She also isn’t at a point yet where bail is officially set.

So where does this leave Nolan? In a place where he’s desperate to get answers. He made it clear that he was going to make sure justice was served. The problem is that Jason isn’t admitting to anything at the moment. He denied any wrongdoing in that conversation at the end of this episode, and that means that he’s going to need to dig a little bit deeper.

Judging from the previews for what lies ahead, we know that eventually, Bailey will get out of jail — but that doesn’t mean she is out of the woods. She can help to some capacity to incriminate Jason, but he probably knows that he’s going to be tailed. He’ll be on high alert, and that’s going to make the situation all the more difficult.

For now, the only thing that can be said is that John and Bailey are still together. While he may be upset that she kept this secret from him, it’s all the more clear now why she did it — she also didn’t think that he was going to be getting out anytime soon.

