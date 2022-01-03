Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone following the events of the season 4 finale? It makes sense, at least for now, to wonder about that very thing.

Entering the finale, it actually looked as though the character of Jimmy was about to be more entrenched in the Montana ranch than he’s been in quite some time! Remember for a moment here that he was heading back after a stay working at the Four Sixes, and while there he fell in love with Emily. Their love story was super fulfilling, especially in contrast to what we saw with him and Mia, who seemed to only care about him in the context of the rodeo and his achievements there.

The moment he came back, Emily (now his fiancee) and Mia had it out, and soon after that John made something clear to him: He didn’t necessarily have to stay in Montana. In his mind, Jimmy didn’t owe him anything and he wasn’t going to take away from his happiness. We think Jimmy coming back in the first place was, at least to him, a debt being paid. John left the decision up to him: Would he stay at the Yellowstone, or head back to Texas and be a part of the 6666 ranch for good?

In a conversation with Lloyd later on in the episode, Jimmy made it clear that he would be returning to Texas, mostly because it’s a place where he didn’t have to constantly fear that the world would be taken from him. (Also, having a woman he loves there doesn’t hurt, either.)

As Jimmy departed tonight, we saw him get a farewell from all of his friends at the bunkhouse. Is this the last we’re going to see of White? Maybe for now, but we know that he hosts an official podcast and there’s been talk about a Four Sixes spin-off. Odds are, we’ll see him again at some point.

What do you want to see when it comes to Jefferson White and Jimmy in the aftermath of the big Yellowstone season 4 finale?

