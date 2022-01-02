Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5 preview: Abigail’s article

After tonight’s new episode on BBC One, are you curious to learn more about Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5? There’s a lot to dive into here!

Let’s start with a reminder that there will, in fact, be another episode coming up in just a matter of seven days. This is one that will shift the setting over to Hong Kong, but simultaneously present a whole new set of challenges for David Tennant’s character of Phileas Fogg. What happens when he doesn’t have access to some of his finances? How in the world is he going to be able to make the next move in his journey? This is without even mentioning the trouble that could be coming his way courtesy of Abigail and a new article. There is a lot for him to contend with moving forward here, and the Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5 synopsis below gives you a far greater sense of that:

Passepartout’s knowledge of Hong Kong proves useful when Fogg’s finances are blocked. However, there is a high price to be paid. Abigail’s latest article could humiliate Phileas at a party in his honour.

We think this show does its best to retain one of the most important parts of the source material: The sense of adventure! The truth is that there are few other series out there that can really present a journey with the sort of magnitude and fun that we see here. There are hardships, sure, but also heroes and people you want to keep rooting for. Tennant’s charisma as the lead remains a key selling point, and we’re thrilled to see where the next part of Fogg’s journey takes us.

Related – Check out some more news right now when it comes to Around the World in 80 Days

What do you most want to see on Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







