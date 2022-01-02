Where is 1883 season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+? When’s it premiere?

Where is 1883 season 1 episode 4 over on Paramount+ today? If you are asking this particular question, rest assured you’re not alone.

All signs suggested that another new episode of the Yellowstone prequel would be available today, and there was no reason to think otherwise. After all, we’re talking about a show that has generated a lot of viewership for the aforementioned streaming service and expanded the horizons of the Taylor Sheridan universe in a great way.

Unfortunately, this episode is, for whatever reason, not currently available for streaming. There is some speculation that it will turn up following the Yellowstone finale tonight, but that has not been confirmed. The real issue for a lot of people out there may just be the lack of communication. If this is when the episode releases, for example, why not announce that? Why have viewers getting up expecting to see something on the service? It just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

The confusion over the release window isn’t the only thing that is odd about 1883 season 1 episode 4 — there also isn’t an official logline for the next new episode as of yet. Typically, we had the scoop in the days leading up to each episode airing.

Our advice, at least for now, is to tune into the Yellowstone finale tonight, as we’re sure there will be some sort of announcement about the episode then. If you are curious to check out the prequel, rest assured there are plans to repeat the first two episodes on the Paramount Network tonight; after that, you’ll have to subscribe to the streaming service to get any more of the series. It is well worth watching, especially when you think about the ambition of the storytelling, the beautiful visuals, and anything and everything in between.

