Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Daniela Ruah directs

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Is the show finally back from an extended hiatus? We know everyone’s been waiting for a long time…

Luckily, here is the good news: You won’t be waiting a whole lot longer! The crime procedural will be back following its extended hiatus tonight with “Lost Soldier Down,” one that should air (at least in most markets) at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. We can’t begin to explain just how important this story is, mostly because Kensi is going to be away from most of the team and that could lead to a dangerous situation down the road on the January 9 episode.

Also, did we mention that Daniela Ruah is directing this one? That’s pointed out in the synopsis below, alongside some important story details:

“Lost Soldier Down” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

Is the end near for the series?

Yesterday, we wrote about Eric Christian Olsen using the hashtag #thefinalseason in a post on Instagram. That’s certainly enough to make you worried, no? While CBS has yet to confirm whether or not season 13 will be the show’s last, we can’t ignore a comment from one of the show’s most-prominent stars. Moving forward, we have to do so thinking that the last episode could be airing in the spring — that’s not fun to do, but of course all shows must conclude eventually…

