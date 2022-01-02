Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS with season 2 episode 8, January 2?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? After a substantial break, are we about to dive more into season 2 episode 8?

We know that the past few weeks have been tough for the Queen Latifah series, mostly because there has been a lengthy hiatus, in part, due to the holiday season. Here’s the good news, though: That hiatus is almost over! There is a new episode airing in a matter of hours at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time — or, at least that’s where it should be in most markets. Check your local listings in case there are any sort of NFL preemptions.

As for what you can expect over the course of tonight’s “Separated,” it’s going to be a story all about how far Robyn McCall will go in order to ensure justice is served. She’s taking on a delicate, topical issue in border separations but in true Robyn fashion, wants to do everything that she can in order to help. Prepare for a bold, dramatic story where she’s taking on more than just one opponent — and being an action hero may not be enough to save the day. She won’t be able to assist everyone, but maybe she can set up a standard that is followed by some others further on down the road.

Below, check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what’s next:

“Separated” – McCall and Mel help a deported woman track down her son after she was separated from him while seeking asylum at the U.S. border. Also, Mel, McCall and Bishop exhaust every avenue to get Harry released from prison, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 2 episode 8?

Are you glad that the show is finally back on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







