Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we about to see episode 10, otherwise known as the all-important finale?

We know that some shows may still be off the air due to the holidays, but we’re pleased to report that this is not the case here. The finale is going to be airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and for those who don’t know, the show is going to run for 96 minutes. That makes this one of the longest episodes of the season, and that’s a good thing when it comes to the sheer amount of stories that are still out there.

In the event you haven’t heard, the title here is “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops” — doesn’t that paint a pretty interesting picture? It suggests decay, and we have a good feeling in general that things are going to be falling apart for John and at least a few other characters.

Below, you can check out the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming:

To the Duttons, family is everything. However, newfound truths threaten that bond. Jimmy comes home, and has important decisions to make. Beth takes family matters into her own hands.

By the end of the finale, we have a feeling that that there’s probably going to be another cliffhanger — at least one life could be lost, and beyond just that, we think that several characters have key decisions to make. While we don’t know as of yet if the Kevin Costner series has been renewed for another season, that feels like a sure thing. It’s really a matter of time before we see these characters all back on the ranch once more.

If you haven’t seen the promo yet for this big episode, we suggest that you take a look below.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 10?

