Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9: Is Kurt Caldwell dead?

Following Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9, is it fair to say that we’ve met the end of the road for Kurt Caldwell once and for all?

Well, let’s just say that Clancy Brown’s character has finally landed on his table — but Dexter wasn’t alone in making the kill happen this time around.

After disclosing the truth to Harrison earlier on in the episode, Dexter’s son joined him for Kurt’s final moments. Both of them knew the monster that he was, and killing him was Dexter’s way of offering closure for some of his victims.

We’ve seen kill rooms on the show before; yet, seeing the kill room alongside a number of preserved, illuminated bodies as terrifying on yet another level. We have to give a lot of credit here to Brown, who completely delivered all the necessary charisma and magnetism from start to finish in this role. We tend to think that Kurt was everything we wanted as a villain and then some for the revival.

It was an interesting twist to have Kurt die in episode 9, mostly because there’s still one more episode coming after the fact. This is where the focus is going to shift almost entirely to Angela, who got a mysterious letter at the end of the episode proclaiming that Jim Lindsay is responsible for the murder of Matt Caldwell. This isn’t about the Bay Harbor Butcher or anything in the past; instead, it’s about what is going on in Iron Lake.

