Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? More season 3 renewal hopes

Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Are there some great stories ahead featuring Monica Raymund and the rest of the cast? We understand the desire for more, but said desire does not necessarily equal more episodes coming on the air.

With this very thing in mind, this is where we have to pass along some of the bad news: There is no installment coming to the network tonight. As a matter of fact, there’s no telling if we’ll get another one or not as of yet. The network has yet to issue a season 3 renewal for Hightown and we hope that something will be decided over the next month or two.

In terms of the story ahead, we do at least know that there’s a lot of fascinating stuff right around the corner. Take, for starters, Jackie hitting rock bottom. She just scored a tremendous victory in getting Frankie Cuevas arrested, only for Charmaine to later escape and for her relationship with Leslie to fall apart again. Ray may have gotten his old job back, meanwhile, but it came at a cost in recognizing further how dangerous Renee truly is. Frankie may have done some unspeakable things, but he’s not the person responsible for Jorge’s death. This is something he’ll have to figure out further down the road.

If we do get another season of Hightown, we’d certainly hope that we see it at some point before the end of the year. There are certainly a number of variables at play here, including the spread of the omicron variant. This isn’t the same situation we were in when productions shut down almost two years ago, but it is still precarious given so many people are getting sick and it’s hard for any industry to operate as it normally had. We’ll have to take a patient approach to all television shows over the next few months, and we’ll have further updates when they are out there.

