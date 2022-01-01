Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 1, 2022?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be kicking off the year with another episode? We don’t blame anyone who is curious, given that this is a show all of us would like to have year-round if humanly possible.

Unfortunately, we do come today bearing a certain measure of bad news: There is no new episode tonight. However, there is still a fantastic reason to check out the show at 11:30 p.m. Eastern; NBC announced earlier today that they will be repeating the episode from 2010 hosted by Betty White following the terrible news of her passing on New Year’s Eve. She was a legend like no other, and her episode was right in the middle of her career renaissance. It was also incredibly funny and well-worth watching once more.

We are going to be waiting for at least a good while still to see what the future holds for SNL. There is confirmed return date as of yet, and we could be waiting for a little while to learn what that is depending on what the network decides. We feel like omicron is causing Lorne Michaels and the entire crew to be patient as they figure out what’s next; odds are, they don’t want another outbreak or a situation where they have to shelve a show at the very last second like they did with Paul Rudd’s Christmas special. Patience is a virtue, even if that comes at the expense of seeing a new episode sooner rather than later. The health of the cast and crew will always matter the most.

Whenever the show does return we imagine there could be at least one more tribute to Betty, plus also some funny, topical sketches mixed with some truly wacky material.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

Are you sad that there is no new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight?

Where do you want to see the late-night series go from here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







