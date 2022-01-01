Blue Bloods season 12: Should Jamie Reagan get another promotion?

While we wait for Blue Bloods season 12 to arrive back on CBS this Friday, there are more conversations to be had about the long-term future.

For the sake of this piece in particular, let’s talk a little bit further about Jamie! Will Estes’ character has been a Sergeant for at least a little while, and we’ve seen a number of the trials and tribulations he’s gone through within this role.

So where should we start off here? How about the biggest reason for the writers to do this: Continued evolution. We don’t think it ever benefits a series like this for it to stay in one place forever, and that is the last thing that we want for this particular character now. We need to see him continue to be challenged, and a larger leadership role could do that. He wouldn’t exactly be commissioner, but it would allow him to at least understand more of what it’s like to be in charge. Maybe he could relate more to Frank if he was Captain Reagan?

Also, consider this: Eddie is studying to be a Sergeant. If the writers were to give her that promotion, would they really spend a lot of time with both of these characters in the same role? Promoting her and then Jamie would allow for there to be different dynamics at work, even if we don’t necessarily love the idea of Jamie being her superior in a professional capacity forever.

If there’s one primary reason against Jamie getting another promotion, you could argue that he still needs a few more years as Sergeant under his belt. Also, is there enough change with some other members of the family? If Eddie does get promoted and Erin runs for DA, this means that two main characters could be in radically different spots by the end of this season, at least as opposed to where they were previously.

