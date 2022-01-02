Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Sins of the Father

Next week on Showtime, Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 is here. This is the epic finale, and where everything is coming to a head. Dexter and Harrison are starting to be more of a traditional father-son unit, but the problem here is that their Dark Passengers are anything but.

The title for this episode is a strong clue as to what sort of drama is ahead: “Sins of the Father.” You look at that and it’s easy to realize how much the past is going to be critical to the present. Odds are, much of this is due to Angela digging into the Bay Harbor Butcher. Dexter may have thought that being in Iron Lake as Jim Lindsay was a solution to all of his problems, but as it turns out, that may not be the case at all.

New Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below to see our most-recent thoughts on the series. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is your source for more coverage through the rest of the season, including a discussion about episode 10 after it airs.

If you haven’t seen the full Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 synopsis below, it offers at least a few hints for what’s next:

Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they have discovered is not as normal as they thought it was. Will the two of them be able to live happily ever after, despite all the threats coming their way? Season finale.

Is this really the end?

The fact that Showtime labels it a “season finale” means that there’s at least some hope. We know that not everyone would be keen on a Dexter show without the title character but we’ll at least say this: If Dexter does die in the last episode, they’ve done a good-enough job at making Harrison compelling that the story could progress theoretically with him at the center.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1

What do you think is going to happen on the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale?

Are you still crossing your fingers for a season 2? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







