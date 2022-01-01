NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Star hints at possible final season

Is NCIS: Los Angeles poised to end with season 13? There are some serious causes for concern right now on that very subject, thanks of course to social media.

In a new post on Instagram, series star Eric Christian Olsen posted a comment hyping up the show’s return, while also including the hashtag #thefinalseason in the mix. It’s hard to think of a lot of alternate interpretations to that, so of course we’re worried almost immediately for what the future could hold here.

There has been talk for a while that this season could prove to be the end. The ratings for the series have gradually declined over the past several years; it’s actually posting some great retention so far in season 13 from the previous year, but the numbers tended to be inflated somewhat in the fall thanks to NFL football before dropping off in the spring.

If the final-season announcement comes out now, there are some distinct advantages to it. Take, for starters, the writers having enough proper time in order to end the show on its own terms. We’d obviously prefer to have a full year to know about it in advance, but getting at least some advance warning here is obviously so much better than the alternative. We do think we all deserve some sort of proper closure here to these stories, and maybe we’ll get some fantastic moments in the home stretch for Deeks, Kensi, Sam, Callen, and everyone else who is a part of this ensemble.

It should be worth noting that for now, CBS has yet to confirm anything in an official capacity — yet, hearing Olsen mention this makes us SO much more concerned over the long-term future of the show than we were previously.

