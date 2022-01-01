The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 photo: What’s wrong with Ressler?

If you want to see the latest photo for The Blacklist season 9 episode 7, we’ve got it here — and it definitely features Donald Ressler in a bizarre state.

What is going on here? It seems like he’s discovered by a kid rolling around on the floor, and there are a few different explanations for what is going on here. It’s possible, for example, that he was sleeping there for whatever reason. Or, judging from the way he is grasping his midsection, it’s also possible that he is injured and in pain. We want to think that this kid will help him, but who knows for sure that they will? Kids aren’t always one to do the right thing, especially when it involves a strange man with a scraggly beard.

We know that episode 7 (titled “Between Sleep and Awake”) is going to give us a chance to see what happened to Ressler in the two years that followed the death of Elizabeth Keen. This is probably a period of time stuffed full of pain and heartache for the character. There is a lot to remember here with him: He loved Liz, and we know that he probably envisioned some sort of future with her. Seeing that cut out from under him was likely hard, and it’s probably even harder when you think about how she died right when it started to look like things were moving forward.

Ressler is now in a place where not only is he grieving, but he’s battling addiction. We know that he has his job back, but it’s somewhat under false pretense due to the drug test. We’ll just have to see how this impacts the story moving forward; we’re banking on it playing a role.

