New Year’s Toast and Roast 2022: Where is it on Fox? Is it canceled?

Are you looking for Fox’s New Year’s Toast and Roast broadcast? We wound understand if you had some questions, especially since there was previously hype here.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to get some of the bad news out of the way. While there were previously plans to have a special hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, that is no longer happening. In a recent statement on the subject per Deadline, here is what a Fox spokesperson had to say on the subject:

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards. We will not be moving forward with Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”

We know that there are still some specials happening in New York City this year, including of course the famed New Year’s Rockin’ Eve over on ABC. There is a chance that Fox brings this back down the road, but that really comes down to what they want at that point in time. We’d just hate to see the end of New Year’s Toast and Roast because of a matter outside of everyone’s control.

Of course, there are plenty of other opportunities to see Jeong on Fox in the near future — he has one big show in I Can See Your Voice, plus then also his standard position on The Masked Singer, which could be coming back at some point this spring.

