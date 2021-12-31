Doctor Who spoilers: Jodie Whittaker teases 2022 New Year’s Day special

Come tomorrow you’re going to have a chance to see the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special, and all signs suggest we’re in for a fun romp! We know that the Daleks are poised to return in a big way, and we should get something that is really fun and energetic after the super-intense Flux storyline took place earlier this year.

Oh, and we should note that we are building up to a farewell to Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, though it’s not happening in the immediate future. There are two more specials after this one before Jodie says his goodbye, and we don’t think that her exit will be a prominent force here.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Jodie had to say about the New Year’s story, which will incorporate a time-loop element and a whole lot more:

“For the Doctor, this is the ultimate of horror stories, getting stuck in a time loop with them where the outcome could be extermination permanently … It’s a high energy, high comedy farce. It pulls in all the brilliant things that you want over the festive period from television. It’s got adventure, it’s got jeopardy, it’s got conflict, it’s got drama, but at the heart of it it is great fun. I think that’s why it works so well as a standalone festive episode.”

Ultimately, we don’t feel like there’s any sort of big statement the show is going to be making in this episode. Our hope is just that we can have a smile and get 2022 off to a great start — oh, and maybe learn a few things about Daleks at the same time.

