Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to ring in 2022 with Danny Reagan and a number of other familiar faces?

Well, we suppose this is where some of the bad news comes into play: There is no new episode tonight. That’s to be expected, given that we are talking about New Year’s Eve here! This is a time when networks shift mostly to specials and we don’t see that changing anytime soon on December 31.

Luckily, we know that this is the final week of the hiatus and there is a LOT of good stuff coming in the new year. Think in terms of big-name guest stars, important stories, and also tension between Frank and Mayor Chase. Is anyone surprised about that?

To get a few more details now on the road to come for the CBS series, take a look at the synopses below for the next TWO new episodes…

Season 12 episode 10, “Old Friends” – An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets. Also, Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt, and Frank receives pushback from Mayor Chase over his handling of a brawl between demonstrators and police officers at a protest, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* GRAMMY Award® winner Lyle Lovett returns as Texas Ranger Major Waylon Gates.

Season 12 episode 11, “On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.

We will have some more updates on these episodes very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for all sorts of good stuff down the line!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 in 2022?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you will not want to miss down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







